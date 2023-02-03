WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Feb. 3, 2023) with a live show emanating from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, featuring the fallout show following last weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Advertised for tonight: Charlotte Flair defends the SmackDown women’s championship against Sonya Deville.

Elsewhere on the card: Braun Strowman and Ricochet take on Imperium in the final round of the SmackDown Tag Team title contender’s tournament, we should learn what’s next for Sami Zayn and Jey Uso after the dramatic show-closing angle at Royal Rumble 2023, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 3