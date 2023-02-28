Multiple matches added to NXT Roadblock next week

Although we’re just one month away from the biggest NXT Premium Live Event of the year, Stand & Deliver, the developmental brand is delivering a special edition of television next week entitled “Roadblock.”

Multiple matches were added to the show or made official this week. Here’s how the card looks now:

NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez vs. Meiko Satomura

Perez recruited Satomura to assist her in a tag team match but Meiko made clear she did so to pave the way for a shot at the title. Naturally, Perez felt obligated and granted that request.

Jailhouse Street Fight: Tony D’Angelo vs. Dijak

Tony D laid down the challenge for this match last week and Dijak accepted this week.

Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin

The first singles match between the two following their breakup just a couple weeks ago.

Grayson Waller Effect with Shawn Michaels

Grayson Waller has targeted Michaels ever since he failed to win the NXT championship from Bron Breakker. He invited the NXT boss to a talk at this show, and Michaels officially accepted this week.

Andre Chase vs. Joe Gacy

Schism has been making life hell for Chase U lately, especially poor Thea Hail, and Chase is promising to deliver “a University-sized ass whooping” to Gacy for it.

Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers & Bron Breakker

Jinder Mahal made clear he wants a trios match on this show, and the Creed Brothers tried to recruit Damon Kemp. When he turned them down, NXT Champion Bron Breakker said he would do it for getting his back against Mahal the other week.

In addition to all that, Pretty Deadly vowed to have a face-to-face meeting with Gallus next week in advance of their tag team title match.

