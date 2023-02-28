Cody Rhodes is 33-0 since his return to WWE

Cody Rhodes was released by WWE in May 2016 and he spent the following six years honing his craft and becoming the well oiled machine he is today. I say that because the man has been unstoppable since making his return in April 2022 at WrestleMania 38.

According to Cagematch.net, when you include dark matches and house shows, Rhodes is 33-0 since he came back to WWE.

He boasts wins over the likes of Seth Rollins (multiple times, on multiple PLE’s no less), Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, Austin Theory, The Miz, and more. He has 31 wins in singles competition, 1 win in a six-man tag team match, and 1 Royal Rumble win.

That Rumble victory came after a 7 month break made necessary by a torn pectoral muscle. That only thing that has defeated him since his return, and it was only for a time, was injury.

Now, he looks ahead to WrestleMania and a battle with the other guy who never loses, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There are plenty of opportunities to rack up wins in the meantime:

This man could be damn near 50-0 when he walks into SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California come April.