Raw got us closer to multiple WrestleMania matches

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos may have been the only match to go official for WrestleMania 39 on Monday Night Raw this week but there were several segments that made clear we are indeed looking at multiple other matches going official much sooner rather than later.

Kevin Owens attacked The Bloodline and made clear he’s still coming for them. He says he doesn’t want help but we’ll see how long that lasts.

Dominik Mysterio promised to show up on Friday Night SmackDown this week to once again confront his dad, Rey. That match has been many months in the making, and there’s no better time to do it than the biggest show of the year.

Finn Balor made clear his issue with Edge isn’t over just yet by straight up making a challenge for a match at WrestleMania.

Seth Rollins used The Miz’s phone to FaceTime Logan Paul and set up a face-to-face meeting for next week. It’s clear where this is going to end.

John Cena returns on Raw next week and United States Champion Austin Theory made clear he’s going to be waiting for him. That match has been rumored.

Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt continued their flirtation, with Wyatt appearing via video doing the Muscle Man Dance. Yowie Wowie!

Nearly everything on the show feels like it has an important direction right now. It’s WrestleMania season, baby!

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: