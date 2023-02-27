Trish Stratus returns, helps Lita & Becky Lynch win tag team titles

Becky Lynch & Lita challenged Damage CTRL to a tag team title match on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and they were given the main event slot. The match itself was good enough to warrant as much but there was a surprise in store for it too.

The return of Trish Stratus.

During the course of the match, Bayley was interfering on behalf of Dakota Kai & IYO SKY, because of course she would be. That’s what prompted Stratus to hit the scene, to act as an equalizer and make it a fair fight:

Sure enough, once it was fair, Lynch locked Kai in the Disarmher while Lita hit her moonsault to pin SKY to make the duo the new women’s tag team champions.

We’re just a month away from WrestleMania 39 and Ronda Rousey has already been building to a program with Damage CTRL. But perhaps now that the titles have changed hands, another meeting with Lynch at the biggest show of the year is in order.

