The Miz’s big announcement: He’s hosting WrestleMania 39

Maryse gave The Miz a gift for their anniversary on Monday Night Raw last week but he chose not to reveal it until this week’s episode in Grand Rapids. So he held a special episode of “Miz TV” and brought out a celebrity guest, who would also act as the host of WrestleMania 39.

Himself.

Yep.

“This will be bigger than the Golden Globes, it will be bigger than the Oscars. You thought Chris Rock getting slapped by Will Smith was a big moment? Wait until you see what I have in store for WrestleMania.”

There isn’t really anything on the card for The Miz to do, but considering his track record it does make a measure of sense for him to get on the “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” show in some way. Said show is scheduled for Sat., April 1 and Sun., April 2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

