The Miz’s big announcement: He’s hosting WrestleMania 39

Maryse gave The Miz a gift for their anniversary on Monday Night Raw last week but he chose not to reveal it until this week’s episode in Grand Rapids. So he held a special episode of “Miz TV” and brought out a celebrity guest, who would also act as the host of WrestleMania 39.
Himself.
BREAKING NEWS: The host of this year's #WrestleMania is @mikethemiz!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/VNdIgpGRHX— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2023
Yep.
“This will be bigger than the Golden Globes, it will be bigger than the Oscars. You thought Chris Rock getting slapped by Will Smith was a big moment? Wait until you see what I have in store for WrestleMania.”
There isn’t really anything on the card for The Miz to do, but considering his track record it does make a measure of sense for him to get on the “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” show in some way. Said show is scheduled for Sat., April 1 and Sun., April 2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Like it?
