Brock Lesnar vs. Omos official for WrestleMania 39

During last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, MVP delivered the message that Omos was challenging Brock Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania 39 this coming April 1 and April 2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. WWE quickly promoted a decision could come as early as this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Grand Rapids, Michigan, if Lesnar would choose to show up to accept.

So when his music hit, it seemed clear he was coming to do just that.

He joined MVP on the “VIP Lounge” and had MVP sell him on a fight with Omos at the biggest show of the year. So MVP did just that and Lesnar was so impressed with the pitch, he accepted the challenge.

And so it’s on.

Lesnar ended up hitting MVP with the F-5 after a mishap with MVP spitting a drink in his face. For his part, Omos did not appear in the segment.

The updated WrestleMania 39 match card: