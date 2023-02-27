SmackDown’s numbers were down slightly on Feb. 17, which was little surprising heading into Elimination Chamber. But they were facing competition from NBA All Star activities, and still won the night television. So probably no big deal, right?

Right.

With continued intrigue around the Sami Zayn/Bloodline angle coming out of the PLE in Montreal, and the build to WrestleMania 39 really kicking into gear, WWE’s blue brand saw its numbers rise. With viewership of 2,408,000 and a .62 rating among 18-49 year olds, SmackDown was back in the range its been operating in since Royal Rumble.

Most importantly, it was far and away the top rated show on television. A telenovela on Telemundo (El Señor de los Cielos, which scored a .46 in the demo at 9pm ET) and ESPN’s late NBA game (Oklahoma City/Phoenix tipped off at 10pm ET and got a .40) were the distant runners up.

Here’s a rundown of the past eleven months or so of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily