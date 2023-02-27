Even The Rock’s mom wants him back in WWE

WWE really wanted Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson back for a WrestleMania 39 feud with Roman Reigns. Rocky seemed to be on board, even working a tease for the program into his (semi) autobiographical NBC sitcom, Young Rock.

But it seems adding the relaunch of a spring football league to a schedule that already included acting in & producing television & film, and running energy drink & tequila brands (and an athletic apparel sub-brand) doesn’t leave much time for shaking off ring rust. So Johnson had to pass on a main event role at WWE’s most premium live event.

No one involved has shut the door on a comeback at a later date, though. And according to what another member of his large wrestling family — cousin Tamina — told Insider, that includes his mother Ata:

“All of us, including his mama, want him to come back. I feel like everybody wants him to return.”

Ata’s been around wrestling almost all of her life. She’s the adopted daughter of “High Chief” Peter Maivia, so she had a ringside seat for this crazy business even before marrying Rocky Johnson and bringing baby Dewey into the world. It’s no surprise she’d like to see her son return to the biggest company in the history of the industry.

Does this make Rock’s return more likely? It can’t hurt. Who doesn’t want to make mama happy?