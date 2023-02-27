Nigel McGuinness takes first booking since WWE release

Nigel McGuinness mostly worked in commentary for WWE while working there from 2016 until his release last fall (minus a few months when he was furloughed at the start of the pandemic).

Is that what the 47 year old will be doing in his first post-WWE booking? We don’t know, because Progress — the UK independent promotion he’ll be appearing for during their May 27-29 Strong Style 16 tournament in London — isn’t saying.

SUPER STRONG STYLE 16



‼️ EXCLUSIVE NEWS



Nigel McGuiness will be appearing at #SSS16



What will this mean for Super Strong Style 16?



️ Tickets will be on sale 8am tomorrow! #PROGRESSWrestling pic.twitter.com/5rjg7nGikq — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 26, 2023

Nigel McGuinness, is a commentator and retired professional wrestler. He is best known for his time with WWE where he worked as a color commentator for NXT, NXT UK and NXT Level Up. As a wrestler, he is known for his work with Ring of Honor (ROH) in the United States and Pro Wrestling Noah in Japan. He held the ROH Pure Championship for a record 350 days and is a former ROH World Champion, holding the title for 545 days. He returned to ROH in August 2011 as a colour commentator and retired from in-ring performing on 17 December 2011. He left ROH in December 2016 and signed with WWE soon after, working as a commentator for NXT and NXT UK. PROGRESS Wrestling is excited to have Nigel as part of the biggest weekend in the PROGRESS Wrestling calendar for the 2023 edition of Super Strong Style 16.

In my estimation, that blurb from Progress actually undersells how important McGuinness the wrestler was on nascent indie scene of the aughts (and briefly as Desond Wolfe in TNA/Impact at the end of that decade and the start of the next), but that’s probably because one thing Nigel almost certainly won’t be doing is wrestling. Due to injuries and illness, the Brit hasn’t laced up the boots since 2011.

But commentary or another on-screen role like managing or matchmaking could be in the cards. We’ll see if learn more before the tournament kicks off in three months.