Looks like Sami Zayn will get one more shot at Roman Reigns after all

WWE will swing back through Canada on the Road to WrestleMania 39 this weekend, with SmackDown brand house shows set for Toronto on Sat., Mar. 4 and Kitchener, Ontario on Sun., Mar. 5.

Roman Reigns has been advertised for a rare non-televised appearance on Toronto show for a while. At one point last week, local advertising listed a tag match between the Undisputed WWE Universal champion & his cousin Solo Sikoa against Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens.

That, however, may have given away a twist in the long-running Bloodline story before WWE’s ready to officially reunite Owens & Zayn (when last we saw them together on the Feb. 20 Raw, KO was telling Sami to get his buddy Jey Uso’s help taking down Reigns, and when Zayn & Jey shared the screen on SmackDown last Friday, Jimmy’s twin still seemed to be considering taking the Disavowed Uce’s side against his Tribal Chief).

So either for that reason, and/or because their first Canadian clash generated so much buzz, the company’s made a change...

JUST ANNOUNCED! Canada’s own @SamiZayn takes on @WWERomanReigns in a rematch for the Undisputed @WWE Universal Championship!



Get your tickets for #WWE Road To WrestleMania at Coca-Cola Coliseum this Saturday March 4:

If Sami didn’t win in his hometown on PPV/Peacock, he ain’t winning on a house show — even a high profile one in a big market. But it’s another sign WWE is acknowledging (pun totally intended) his and the story’s popularity.

Could we see other audibles before we get to SoFi Stadium the weekend of April 1 for WrestleMania 39? Stay tuned.