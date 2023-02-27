In an interview with Ariel Helwani recorded prior to Royal Rumble, Bayley spoke about her trip to Tokyo to watch her friend & former rival and partner Mercedes Moné make her New Japan debut. That led to the Damage CTRL leader answering questions about the former Sasha Banks’ future, as well.

Regarding her trip to the Tokyo Dome for Jan. 4’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, Bayley told Tony Khan’s favorite interviewer:

“I went there on my own. There was a few of us that flew out there just because she’s been there for all my big moments. Even as she hasn’t been part of the company and I’ve made my return and I’ve had my big matches, like, she’s there for me. So, of course, I want to be there for her. We’ve done so much together in WWE. “She means so much to me and so much to the wrestling world, like, I have to be there for this moment. “I literally flew out right after Raw, got to Japan two hours before the show started and raced over there and made it. Met everybody there and sat in the crowd, kind of, incognito. It was so magical to be there for her and I just knew how important it was to her. She just loves this. Everybody knows how much she loves this and how much wrestling means to her and how much WWE means to her and she wouldn’t be there without WWE. So, I think it meant a lot to her that I was able to go.”

Asked if she thinks Moné will ever rejoin the other three NXT Horsewomen in WWE, Bayley said she’ll “never give up hope that she’ll come back”:

“I’ll say yes because this is her home, this is her dream. I love to see what she’s doing and what’s she going to be doing over the next few months. She’s going to literally take over the world, take the world by storm, but I know this is her home and where her heart is. And by her heart, I mean me — she needs to come back to me. I need her, I need my travel partner.”

Despite not being a wrestling journalist, Helwani tried to get the scoop on what happened with the negotiations about a WWE return Mercedes was reportedly having with Triple H last year. But Bayley said she and her bestie don’t talk that side of the business:

“Honestly, I don’t know. She’s a little private about that stuff. We talk about a lot, but she’s very private when it comes to that situation.”

We’ll see what happens next for Moné, who is believed to only be contracted for two more New Japan/Stardom dates. Whatever it is, if Battle in the Valley was any indication, Bayley will be there cheering her friend on.