Raw airs tonight (Feb. 27) with a live show from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This is the second episode of Raw during the six week build towards WrestleMania 39, which takes place on Apr. 1 and Apr. 2.

Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey is still on the table for WrestleMania 39

When Ronda Rousey returned to WWE more than one year ago, the company was reportedly planning to book her in a singles match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39. By the end of 2022, those plans had changed.

What happened that made WWE change its mind? It could be as simple as Ronda convincing WWE to let her do tag team work. As my far as my own speculation goes, I’d bet Becky Lynch cooled on the idea too, because she’s very good at reading the room and probably saw that Rousey is not a hot act like she was four years ago when they faced off in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 35.

No matter the reasons behind the decision, there have been no indications on TV that Lynch and Rousey will fight each other at WrestleMania 39, until now. Lita has returned to WWE to join forces with Lynch against Damage CTRL, who happen to hold the WWE Women’s tag team titles. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are defending those belts against Lynch and Lita tonight on Raw, just as Rousey has returned to SmackDown with a bigger focus on tag team wrestling.

If WWE is looking to book a women’s tag team title match with maximum star power at WrestleMania, a victory for Lynch and Lita tonight would put them on a clear trajectory towards a title match with Rousey and Shayna Baszler in Hollywood. Ronda Rousey is listed in WWE’s advertising for tonight’s show. Perhaps tonight’s Raw will end with The Baddest Woman on the Planet confronting The Man.

Is this the most likely scenario? Probably not, because it sounds like WWE has an angle brewing for Lynch and Lita that revolves around the return of Trish Stratus. Is WWE interested in booking a six woman tag team match at WrestleMania pitting Bayley, SKY, and Kai against Lynch, Lita, and Trish? Or will one of Lita or Trish turn heel on Lynch and join forces with Bayley? There are several ways this Trish angle might play out, if she is indeed returning to WWE TV.

The finish of tonight’s tag team title match should go a long way towards finally clarifying what exactly it is that WWE has in mind for Lynch, Bayley, and Rousey on the biggest pro wresting show of the year.

The title scene

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends the gold against Asuka at WrestleMania 39. Asuka is still finishing off her Raw opponents from Elimination Chamber, defeating Nikki Cros last week and now going one-on-one with Carmella tonight. If The Empress has another confrontation with Belair after this match, will she spit the blue mist in the champ’s face this time?

Austin Theory is still the United States champion after defeating Edge last week. John Cena is returning to WWE next week, and Theory might just have something to say about that tonight.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns wasn’t on TV last week, so Cody Rhodes spent his time talking to Paul Heyman again on last week’s Raw. More of the same could be on the way tonight, because Reigns is not currently advertised to appear in Grand Rapids. Heyman brought Cody’s wife into his talking points last week, so we’ll see if there’s any follow-up to that tonight.

The Usos are dealing with some issues right now while everyone is trying to figure out what Jey’s future is with The Bloodline. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are also going through some issues, which Zayn is desperate to repair so they can work together to take down The Bloodline. There’s a good chance that all of this is leading to a WWE tag team championship match at WrestleMania pitting The Usos against Zayn and Owens.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Omos has challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania 39, and we’re supposed to hear Brock’s response tonight. It’s not like The Beast to turn down a challenge, but considering how terrible Omos is in the ring, many fans are hoping that a swerve is on the way.

- Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae is scheduled for tonight’s show. Piper wasn’t happy with Mia Yim and LeRae for playing a role in keeping her out of Elimination Chamber. Niven already took out her frustrations out on Michin a couple weeks ago, and now it’s Candice’s turn to suffer. Maybe her stalker Nikki Cross will show up and do something about it.

- The Miz and Maryse celebrated their wedding anniversary last week. Maryse surprised him with a special gift, so there will be a WrestleMania themed episode of “Miz TV” tonight to let us all know what it is.

- Seth Rollins has joined the long line of people who want to beat the shit out of that douchebag Logan Paul.

- Does Bobby Lashley have anything to say about the latest episode of Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House?

- The Judgment Day isn’t finished with Edge just yet, as Finn Balor screwed him over in last week’s main event and hit him with multiple finishers. Are we heading towards Brood Edge vs Demon Balor at WrestleMania 39?

- Maxxine Dupri wants to add Otis to Maximum Male Models. Chad Gable is distracted by what’s going on with his top student, and Gable paid for it in a match against Bronson Reed last week. Will Otis step up to Reed next?

- Chelsea Green traveled to the wrong Ottawa last week. I imagine she won’t be too happy with Adam Pearce when she arrives at the building tonight.

- Will the Street Profits be able to avoid the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and find something more meaningful to do at WrestleMania 39?

- Mustafa Ali beat Dolph Ziggler last week and likely won’t let him hear the end of it.

- What’s next for Johnny Gargano after coming up short at Elimination Chamber?

- Who will that loser Baron Corbin lose against tonight? Maybe Rick Boogs?

- Where the f*ck is Miro Alexa Bliss?

