WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Feb. 27, 2023) from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming WrestleMania 39 scheduled for Sat., April 1 and Sun., April 2 in Inglewood, California.

Advertised for tonight: Becky Lynch & Lita team up to challenge Dakota Kai & IYO SKY for the women’s tag team titles, we’ll learn if Brock Lesnar will accept Omos’ challenge for a match at WrestleMania, The Miz hosts a special WrestleMania themed episode of “Miz TV” with a big reveal planned, Carmella vs. Asuka, Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 27