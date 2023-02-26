WrestleMania 39 match card & rumors

The next event on the WWE schedule is none other than the two-night spectacular that will be WrestleMania 39, emanating from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sat., April 1 & Sun., April 2, 2023, on Peacock, WWE Network, and pay-per-view.

We’re still five weeks out from showtime with three matches set:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Rhodes won the Royal Rumble to earn this spot. When Sami Zayn failed to win the title from Reigns at Elimination Chamber it ensured this would go ahead as planned. The narrative at play is Reigns is the dominant champion of 900+ days while Rhodes is here to “finish the story.”

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Ripley won the Royal Rumble to earn this spot. She chose to challenge Flair, a way of getting back at her for their WrestleMania match back in 2020.

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

Asuka won the Elimination Chamber match to earn this spot.

That’s what is official so far. There are quite a few rumored match-ups that haven’t been made official just yet, though this could obviously change:

The Usos vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (Tag Team Championship)

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (United States Championship)

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Damage CTRL (Women’s Tag Team Championship)

Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (Intercontinental Championship)

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins

Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Edge vs. Finn Balor

Thoughts on how the card is shaping up, and what it may ultimately look like?