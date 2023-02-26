A few weeks back, Cody Rhodes appeared on “The Bump” and spoke on his desire to bring back the famed Winged Eagle WWE championship title design (transcription via the Wrestling Observer):
What's the deal with @CodyRhodes and the WWE Winged Eagle Championship belt? #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/NBcfd1KVch— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2023
Through my youth, the WWE that I was watching was really synonymous with the Winged Eagle. I think there is a lot of people who love the Winged Eagle design. Some people like the big eagle but the Winged Eagle was the one for me.
Today’s design with the giant W is also incredibly special because it’s this walking billboard for the promotion.
I don’t want people to think I’m calling a shot, I don’t want people to think I’m going into business for myself. The reality is I was able to change the Intercontinental Championship once before, which seemed absurd.
If I’m able to get to the finish line, biggest WrestleMania of all time, SoFi, in Hollywood, if I’m able to get to the finish line and get my hands on these things that, like I said, that have alluded my family up until now... maybe it’s just a pipe dream, maybe it’s just a thought, a glimmer, but it would be fun to just say let’s just boil them down and bring back the Winged Eagle.
It’s just a little pipe dream, I had the same pipe dream with the Intercontinental title and I was lucky enough to make that come to fruition so follow along, because this is where the fun begins.
I’m on record as saying the Winged Eagle is the best WWE title design and you’re wrong if you think otherwise. I stand by those words. The current title design is just so bland and boring. A return to former glory would be incredible.
What makes me bring this up today? Rhodes posted the following action figure scene that I now badly want to become a reality:
Finish the story, Cody.
And then make that pipe dream a reality.
