Ronda Rousey has something to say about the WWE women’s tag team division

By Geno Mrosko
After spending much of her run in WWE dominating the singles division, Ronda Rousey recently linked up with longtime friend Shayna Baszler for a run as a tag team. She hasn’t been there long but she’s already been left wanting.

Take, for instance, the following tweet she posted after this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where Natalya was linked up with Tegan Nox not long after she was linked up with Shotzi, who was nowhere to be found:

She’s not necessarily wrong. There is quite a bit of mix and matching and not nearly enough time given to the division as a whole. That includes the champions rarely defending the titles, as she mentioned.

Naturally, Bayley, the leader of Damage CTRL got involved and Rousey was quick to bite back at her:

Last but not least:

Of course, Damage CTRL have a planned title defense against Becky Lynch and Lita set for Monday Night Raw this coming week. That could change everything.

Either way, it sure looks like Rousey & Baszler will be going into the biggest show of the year as challengers to the champions.

