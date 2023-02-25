Ronda Rousey has something to say about the WWE women’s tag team division

After spending much of her run in WWE dominating the singles division, Ronda Rousey recently linked up with longtime friend Shayna Baszler for a run as a tag team. She hasn’t been there long but she’s already been left wanting.

Take, for instance, the following tweet she posted after this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where Natalya was linked up with Tegan Nox not long after she was linked up with Shotzi, who was nowhere to be found:

Apparently the entirety of the Smackdown tag division is @NatbyNature plus whatever poor soul she can recruit to her lost cause this week. #USOs defend their title every week, #DamageCNTRL has defended like twice in 6 months. What the hell is going on here? — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 25, 2023

She’s not necessarily wrong. There is quite a bit of mix and matching and not nearly enough time given to the division as a whole. That includes the champions rarely defending the titles, as she mentioned.

Naturally, Bayley, the leader of Damage CTRL got involved and Rousey was quick to bite back at her:

People used to spell my name with an H all the time. My first strikeforce fight they printed posters at the Palms with my name spelled wrong. I didn’t bitch or moan, I laughed and said “give me that poster, it’s gunna be worth a lot of money after I burn my name into everyone’s… https://t.co/haVe1srXQO — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 25, 2023

Last but not least:

And don’t worry, me and all 15 people in Champagne, Illinois will be watching your cronies’ glorious untelevised “title defense” tonight https://t.co/TbgEvD3pUy — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 25, 2023

Of course, Damage CTRL have a planned title defense against Becky Lynch and Lita set for Monday Night Raw this coming week. That could change everything.

Either way, it sure looks like Rousey & Baszler will be going into the biggest show of the year as challengers to the champions.