During a segment on SmackDown last night (Feb. 24) that served to build up two WrestleMania 39 feuds, Charlotte Flair got to deliver one of those “oh snap!” lines wrestling fans love.

It happened when the SmackDown Women’s champ was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio, who was there to talk some trash on behalf of Flair’s ‘Mania challenger — and his kayfabe “Mamí” — Rhea Ripley. The Queen cut Dom off before he could say some stuff that frankly none of us wanted to hear, doing so with a reference to her husband, Andrade El Ídolo, and his thick... accent.

Since she not only said something that was kind of about sex, but that was also about a wrestler who doesn’t work for WWE, there was hollering. Hoots were hooted. Clickbait was written.

Here at Cageside Seats dot com, we have standards. So we’re using Andrade and Ripley’s actual boyfriend — AEW’s Buddy Matthews — reactions to the segment as bait for your click. Thankfully, they’re pro wrestlers, and they didn’t let us down.

Rhea’s real man was first, making sure the world knows the Royal Rumble winner also has someone with a thick... accent at home. Andrade had a succinct response to Matthews, sticking up for his wife, but maybe also fellow Latino Dom, and possibly chastising Buddy for breaking kayfabe? He probably just wanted to tell the House of Black member to fuck off...

This could be a good feud, but at this point who knows if Andrade will ever be back at AEW. Maybe when they’re reunited in WWE some day.

In the meantime, we’ll just have to make do with Charlotte vs. Rhea, and Rey vs. Dom, and Dom vs. Santos Escobar, and HoB vs. The Elite, and...