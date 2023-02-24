WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Feb. 24, 2023) with a live show emanating from Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, featuring all the fallout from the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event that went down this past Saturday night in Montreal.

Advertised for tonight: Rhea Ripley visits the blue brand for a face-to-face confrontation with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Elsewhere on the card, Bray Wyatt brings back the Firefly Fun House, Rey Mysterio battles Karrion Kross in a rematch, Madcap Moss teams up with Braun Strowman and Ricochet for a six-man tag team match against Imperium, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR FEB. 24