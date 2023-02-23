Here’s what Maryse did to The Miz after he kept touching her butt

Edge isn’t the only WWE wrestler who won’t stop touching his wife’s butt.

The Miz and Maryse just recently celebrated their wedding anniversary, and next week’s Raw will feature a MizTV segment that is all about the awesome mystery gift that Maryse gave her husband.

Before we get there, though, the Miz has to get through another few days of married life at home. And based on this video that Maryse posted on her social media, the Miz might be in rough shape for Monday if he won’t stop touching her butt:

Mike’s ambitious butt tactics may have worked in year one of their marriage, but Maryse isn’t putting up with that shit anymore.

Can you relate to what The Miz and Maryse are going through here, Cagesiders? And make sure to let us know in the comments below what you think the awesome mystery anniversary gift will be.