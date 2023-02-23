Jake Paul says more work with WWE ‘could be on the horizon’

YouTube star Logan Paul has thrived in his first year as a pro wrestler under contract with WWE. He has looked great every time out, most recently executing the breath-taking highlight spot of the men’s Royal Rumble match in mid-air with Ricochet. Oh yeah, and he already main evented a WWE premium live pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Logan’s brother Jake is also a famous YouTube star turned boxer. He made an appearance for WWE at that same Saudi Arabia show, squaring off with The Usos and Solo Sikoa in an attempt to help Logan win his match.

During an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Jake was asked if he is interested in doing more work with WWE. Here’s what he had to say about the idea:

“We’ll see. I’m down. I just don’t want to get injured....my brother tore his MCL. It’s crazy out there. I just don’t want it to derail from my boxing, and all that. But, I’m down. I love the WWE. I love working with my brother. So that would definitely be something that could be on the horizon, for sure.”

If Jake wants to minimize injuries, he’s better off sticking to the occasional run-in rather than doing full blown matches in WWE.

Do you think we’re going to see the Paul brothers as the reigning WWE tag team champions at some point down the line? Let us know in the comments below what you want to see Jake Paul do in WWE, if anything, going forward.