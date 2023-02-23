Mia Yim makes a very good point about her new WWE name

WWE has sometimes referred to Mia Yim as “Michin” over the last few months. But the rollout of the new name was a little confusing, with even WWE’s web site immediately changing its mind about whether Michin is her new ring name, or just a nickname. Regardless, Yim has tried to explain the origin of the name and why she is okay with using it.

During an interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Yim was asked if the idea is for “Michin” to eventually be her new ring name, or if it is just a nickname. In answering the question, she took a jab at her old name from the failed RETRIBUTION gimmick:

“That’s a great question, ‘cause I don’t know. I think it was initially a nickname. The whole time I was told it was a nickname. And the biggest thing that I want everyone to know is I’m okay with this name. Everything new, not everyone’s gonna like it. I get it. But I’m okay with this name. Like, it’s better than RECKONING. So, I’m not gonna complain about this name.” “It’s a nickname now, and who knows, maybe in the future it could transition to being my name, which if it is, I’m okay with that too. I just want everyone to know you don’t have to set the building on fire. It’s okay.” “It’s also a challenge for me to make it work. It might not work now because for 12 years I’ve been Mia Yim...let me see if I can get you to love Michin just as much as you love Mia Yim.” “All in all, I think it’s a nickname for now.”

It’s hard to argue with her point about RECKONING, that’s for sure.

