The WWE 2K23 video game is hitting shelves and digital storefronts next month. The full roster for the game was recently revealed, and now we have a good chunk of the wrestler ratings in the game. These ratings reflect an overall evaluation of a given wrestler’s effectiveness in WWE 2K23.
These ratings were revealed in a video on Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel on YouTube. Here’s what we have so far, courtesy of Sports Illustrated:
WWE 2K23 Ratings
|Name
|Rating
|Name
|Rating
|Roman Reigns
|99
|Brock Lesnar
|97
|The Rock
|96
|Becky Lynch
|96
|Bianca Belair
|95
|The Undertaker
|95
|Trish Stratus
|93
|Bobby Lashley
|92
|Cody Rhodes
|91
|Bayley
|91
|Drew McIntyre
|91
|Jey Uso
|90
|Jimmy Uso
|89
|AJ Styles
|89
|Braun Strowman
|89
|Kofi Kingston
|89
|Asuka
|89
|Gunther
|89
|Big E
|88
|Xavier Woods
|88
|Chyna
|88
|Rhea Ripley
|87
|Finn Balor
|87
|Sheamus
|87
|Liv Morgan
|86
|Karrion Kross
|86
|Alexa Bliss
|85
|The Miz
|85
|Damian Priest
|84
|Sami Zayn
|84
|Johnny Gargano
|84
|Happy Corbin
|83
|Raquel Rodriguez
|83
|Ezekiel
|83
|Austin Theory
|82
|Carmelo Hayes
|82
|Montez Ford
|82
|Omos
|82
|Rey Mysterio
|82
|Ricochet
|82
|Iyo Sky
|82
|Natalya
|82
|Shayna Baszler
|82
|Butch
|81
|LA Knight
|81
|Ridge Holland
|81
|Gigi Dolin
|81
|Jacy Jayne
|80
|Dakota Kai
|80
|Dexter Lumis
|80
|Angelo Dawkins
|80
|Otis
|80
|Katana Chance
|79
|Dominik Mysterio
|78
|Elias
|78
|Chad Gable
|77
|Tyler Breeze
|77
|Kayden Carter
|76
|Rick Boogs
|75
|Shotzi
|75
|Queen Zelina
|74
|R-Truth
|72
Becky Lynch was delighted to hear that her rating of 96 is the highest ever for a woman in a WWE 2K video game:
Becky Lynch becomes The highest-rated female Superstar in @WWEgames History!— Amanda ❣️ (@WrestlingAmanda) February 23, 2023
A rating only fit for THE MAN! @BeckyLynchWWE #BeckyLynch #WWE #TheMan #WWE2K23
:@UpUpDwnDwn pic.twitter.com/KCOzYmhBZ6
If The Bloodline ever breaks up, it might be a result of Jey Uso scoring a higher rating in WWE 2K23 than his twin brother:
JIMMY WALKING OFF pic.twitter.com/lVJd934rkl— dee (@samsbvcky) February 22, 2023
Then there’s Alexa Bliss, who admitted that she thought her video game rating would go down due to being somewhat lost in the shuffle this past year. Her rating actually increased by one point:
Alexa Bliss #WWE2K23 pic.twitter.com/Ie31wpwDGp— BlissBlissVids (@BlissBlissVids) February 22, 2023
Here are two other tidbits that stand out to me:
The Miz (85) has a higher rating than Sami Zayn (84).
Elias’ younger brother Ezekiel (83) beat out his older brother Elias (78) by a decent margin, proving once and for all that they are in fact two different people.
More wrestler ratings are on the way, but what are your thoughts on what we have so far, Cagesiders?
