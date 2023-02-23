 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Becky Lynch beats out Bianca Belair for the highest women’s rating ever in a WWE 2K video game

By Cain A. Knight
WWE.com

The WWE 2K23 video game is hitting shelves and digital storefronts next month. The full roster for the game was recently revealed, and now we have a good chunk of the wrestler ratings in the game. These ratings reflect an overall evaluation of a given wrestler’s effectiveness in WWE 2K23.

These ratings were revealed in a video on Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel on YouTube. Here’s what we have so far, courtesy of Sports Illustrated:

WWE 2K23 Ratings

Name Rating
Name Rating
Roman Reigns 99
Brock Lesnar 97
The Rock 96
Becky Lynch 96
Bianca Belair 95
The Undertaker 95
Trish Stratus 93
Bobby Lashley 92
Cody Rhodes 91
Bayley 91
Drew McIntyre 91
Jey Uso 90
Jimmy Uso 89
AJ Styles 89
Braun Strowman 89
Kofi Kingston 89
Asuka 89
Gunther 89
Big E 88
Xavier Woods 88
Chyna 88
Rhea Ripley 87
Finn Balor 87
Sheamus 87
Liv Morgan 86
Karrion Kross 86
Alexa Bliss 85
The Miz 85
Damian Priest 84
Sami Zayn 84
Johnny Gargano 84
Happy Corbin 83
Raquel Rodriguez 83
Ezekiel 83
Austin Theory 82
Carmelo Hayes 82
Montez Ford 82
Omos 82
Rey Mysterio 82
Ricochet 82
Iyo Sky 82
Natalya 82
Shayna Baszler 82
Butch 81
LA Knight 81
Ridge Holland 81
Gigi Dolin 81
Jacy Jayne 80
Dakota Kai 80
Dexter Lumis 80
Angelo Dawkins 80
Otis 80
Katana Chance 79
Dominik Mysterio 78
Elias 78
Chad Gable 77
Tyler Breeze 77
Kayden Carter 76
Rick Boogs 75
Shotzi 75
Queen Zelina 74
R-Truth 72

Becky Lynch was delighted to hear that her rating of 96 is the highest ever for a woman in a WWE 2K video game:

If The Bloodline ever breaks up, it might be a result of Jey Uso scoring a higher rating in WWE 2K23 than his twin brother:

Then there’s Alexa Bliss, who admitted that she thought her video game rating would go down due to being somewhat lost in the shuffle this past year. Her rating actually increased by one point:

Here are two other tidbits that stand out to me:

The Miz (85) has a higher rating than Sami Zayn (84).

Elias’ younger brother Ezekiel (83) beat out his older brother Elias (78) by a decent margin, proving once and for all that they are in fact two different people.

More wrestler ratings are on the way, but what are your thoughts on what we have so far, Cagesiders?

