The WWE 2K23 video game is hitting shelves and digital storefronts next month. The full roster for the game was recently revealed, and now we have a good chunk of the wrestler ratings in the game. These ratings reflect an overall evaluation of a given wrestler’s effectiveness in WWE 2K23.

These ratings were revealed in a video on Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel on YouTube. Here’s what we have so far, courtesy of Sports Illustrated:

WWE 2K23 Ratings Name Rating Name Rating Roman Reigns 99 Brock Lesnar 97 The Rock 96 Becky Lynch 96 Bianca Belair 95 The Undertaker 95 Trish Stratus 93 Bobby Lashley 92 Cody Rhodes 91 Bayley 91 Drew McIntyre 91 Jey Uso 90 Jimmy Uso 89 AJ Styles 89 Braun Strowman 89 Kofi Kingston 89 Asuka 89 Gunther 89 Big E 88 Xavier Woods 88 Chyna 88 Rhea Ripley 87 Finn Balor 87 Sheamus 87 Liv Morgan 86 Karrion Kross 86 Alexa Bliss 85 The Miz 85 Damian Priest 84 Sami Zayn 84 Johnny Gargano 84 Happy Corbin 83 Raquel Rodriguez 83 Ezekiel 83 Austin Theory 82 Carmelo Hayes 82 Montez Ford 82 Omos 82 Rey Mysterio 82 Ricochet 82 Iyo Sky 82 Natalya 82 Shayna Baszler 82 Butch 81 LA Knight 81 Ridge Holland 81 Gigi Dolin 81 Jacy Jayne 80 Dakota Kai 80 Dexter Lumis 80 Angelo Dawkins 80 Otis 80 Katana Chance 79 Dominik Mysterio 78 Elias 78 Chad Gable 77 Tyler Breeze 77 Kayden Carter 76 Rick Boogs 75 Shotzi 75 Queen Zelina 74 R-Truth 72

Becky Lynch was delighted to hear that her rating of 96 is the highest ever for a woman in a WWE 2K video game:

If The Bloodline ever breaks up, it might be a result of Jey Uso scoring a higher rating in WWE 2K23 than his twin brother:

Then there’s Alexa Bliss, who admitted that she thought her video game rating would go down due to being somewhat lost in the shuffle this past year. Her rating actually increased by one point:

Here are two other tidbits that stand out to me:

The Miz (85) has a higher rating than Sami Zayn (84).

Elias’ younger brother Ezekiel (83) beat out his older brother Elias (78) by a decent margin, proving once and for all that they are in fact two different people.

More wrestler ratings are on the way, but what are your thoughts on what we have so far, Cagesiders?