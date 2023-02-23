Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal didn’t draw numbers for NXT

The ratings and viewership data are in for this week’s (Feb. 21) episode of WWE NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this episode drew an audience of 589,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. NXT finished 16th among cable originals in the key demo. The first two numbers were down compared to last week’s 640K viewers and 0.15 demo rating, but this episode ranked ahead of last week’s 17th place finish.

The main event match on this episode was Jinder Mahal challenging Bron Breakker for the NXT championship. Jinder didn’t help move numbers for NXT on this night, with the overall audience dropping below 600K for the third time out of eight episodes thus far in 2023. However, Jinder didn’t necessarily hinder the results either, with the demo rating actually rising one spot in the cable rankings compared to last week.

The bottom line is that former WWE Champion Mahal vs. Breakker in a title match wasn’t the spark needed to build on last week’s increased audience for NXT, but I’m not sure that many people really expected it to be.

Here’s NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

* Aired on SyFy

