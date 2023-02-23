Pat McAfee is unsure about his future with WWE

SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee has been largely away from WWE since September due to his full-time gig as part of ESPN’s College GameDay. It’s not clear when (or if) he’ll be back with WWE on a regular basis.

WWE is just one of the many business ventures that McAfee is involved with, and he sent out the following tweet last night openly wondering about what the future looks like for him. Pro wrestling fans will hone in on one specific excerpt where McAfee admits that he doesn’t know if he has a future with WWE, depending on how the sale of the company plays out:

Man… brain’s been COOKIN



Excited to get back but I love this annual think sesh at the beach with my bride..



The future of #PMSLive has been a lot of fun to think about..



Going thru all of the numbers.. facts are facts.. We’ve really been quite a fucking disruptor in this… https://t.co/pNXe2csCVE pic.twitter.com/GoFUtwTLRc — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 22, 2023

Baby girl on the way… what’s that mean for my future with @WWE? I LOVE it but, they’re allegedly gonna be sold, who’s buying them? Do I want to work/make money for those people?

I’d have to think that Pat is far from the only person who works with WWE and is unsure of what a company sale will mean for his future there.

Vince McMahon is reportedly looking to sell WWE for as much as nine billion dollars, and Saudi Arabia is one of the few potential buyers that might be willing to meet his asking price. It’s worth noting that McAfee has previously said he was happy to not be invited to one of WWE’s past trips to Saudi Arabia.

McAfee also revealed that he doesn’t have a long term deal in place with ESPN’s College GameDay, for what it’s worth.

