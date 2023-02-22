The Feb. 20 edition of Raw featured WWE’s follow-up to Elimination Chamber, and that seems to have been something wrestling fans and television viewers were interested in.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the President’s Day episode was watched by an average of 2,006,000 people across its three hours. Among 18-49 year olds, it averaged a .56 rating. Both are up from the previous week’s go home show: this Monday had 11% more viewers, and a 19% better demo number.

Raw was still easily the highest rated cable original on Monday night — ESPN’s 9pm Kansas/TCU college basketball game was second there with a .35. It also edged out the best performing broadcast shows, where NBC’s America’s Got Talent: All-Stars .54 was the high mark in 18-49.

If there’s a gray lining to this silver cloud, it’s that after the numbers held well in the second hour, the third saw a bigger drop than Raw’s had in recent weeks...

Hour One: 2.19 million / .60

Hour Two: 2.07 million / .58

Hour Three: 1.77 million / .50

We’ll see if that’s a trend that continues next week. For now, WWE and USA have to be happy with the way the red show’s final push to WrestleMania 39 started.

