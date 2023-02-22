Sonya Deville is engaged!

This time last year, Daria “Sonya Deville” Berenato and fitness model Toni Cassano hadn’t even met in person. Now they’re engaged to be married!

People has the scoop, along with pictures from the night Berenato popped the question.

The 29 year old WWE Superstar told the magazine she knew her now-fiancée was the one “the second I saw her.” That moment happened at a WWE show Berenato got Cassano a front row ticket to. It ran too late for them to make a dinner reservation they had planned, but they ended up spending the night talking at a dive bar and Daria tells People, “I was instantly like, ‘This girl is the love of my life.’“

Their Feb. 15, 2023 was pretty eventful, too. Berenato wanted to make the proposal “epic” for Cassano and her two daughters, inviting family and friends to be there when she gave her love the ring she had custom designed. Cassano surprised her future spouse:

“I proposed, then Toni’s like, ‘Grab my purse.’ And she pulls out a freaking ring box, and she’s like, ‘I’ve been carrying this around in my purse for four months. So whenever you proposed, I could give you a ring immediately back.’“

Awww...

Congratulations to the happy couple and their families!