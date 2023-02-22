WWE programming continues to pull solid ratings for A&E

Considering A&E not only re-upped for more Biography: WWE Legends last year, but added more WWE programming to its schedule in the process (something its continued to do this year)... we already knew the Hearst & Disney-owned network was pretty pleased with how those shows have been performing.

With the premieres of new seasons of Biography and WWE Rivals this past Sunday (Feb. 19), we have some new data that backs that up.

Showbuzz Daily reports the Biography episode focused on the nWo had an overall audience 495,000 with a .15 rating in its 8pm ET time slot. WWE Rivals covered Andre the Giant & Hulk Hogan’s history at 10pm ET, and drew 444,000 viewers with .13 in the demo. Respectively, they finished 25th and 27th among cable originals on the night.

Despite going up against the highest rated show on television for the day (the NBA All-Star game started at 8:36 and did a 1.40 in 18-49 for TNT), both WWE shows were up from their last 2022 episodes. Wrestling Observer notes the nWo Biography did “more than double the season finale from last year and matches the best rating for the show since August 7.” Sunday’s Rivals had “the second-highest audience total in the history of the series [this is just the second season of the Freddie Prinze, Jr.-hosted show].”

So if you’re enjoying these shows, expect them — and others like them — to keep coming.