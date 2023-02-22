 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gigi Dolin bruised her knuckles punching Jacy Jayne in her ‘big ass head’

That, and all the highlights from the Feb. 21 episode.

By Sean Rueter
Two weeks after Jacy Jayne violently turned on her by booting her face into a door, Gigi Dolin returned on NXT last night (Feb. 21). She managed to get some licks in on her former Toxic Attraction teammate — and save Indi Hartwell from having to take another loss — but wasn’t able to return the “kick in the head” favor on her Shawn Michaels-inspired ex-friend.

The damage wasn’t quite as severe as what Jayne did to her face, but that didn’t stop Dolin from tweeting this pic...

... and, if like Jacy, you wondered how that was supposed to be impressive, Dolin had a good explanation:

What’s next in this rivalry? Probably a promo for Gigi next week, and then we’ll see how this fits into NXT’s Roadblock-to-Stand & Deliver plans.

Let us know what you think, after you check out all highlights & fallout videos from last night’s show:

  • Ilja Dragunov returns to the ring against Trick Williams
  • Meiko Satomura shows Roxanne Perez what hard training looks like
  • Tyler Bate isn’t afraid of Schism
  • Chase U vs. The Dyad
  • Sol Ruca wants another crack at Zoey Stark
  • Zoey Stark says she’s the final boss of NXT
  • Edris Enofé & Malik Blade vs. Gallus
  • Henley is sorry for ruining Jensen and James’ Valentine’s Day date
  • Dabba-Kato wants to destroy Apollo Crews
  • Stevie Turner disrespects Lyra Valkyria during her live stream
  • Tony D’Angelo vs. Von Wagner
  • Tiffany Stratton has no empathy for Nikkita Lyons
  • Carmelo Hayes wants Tyler Bate to know his place
  • Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre
  • Drew Gulak wants to be with a winner like Charlie Dempsey
  • Wes Lee wants to issue another North American Title Open Challenge
  • Bron Breakker vs. Jinder Mahal — NXT Championship Match
  • Grayson Waller hijacks NXT and calls out Shawn Michaels
  • Gallus gives Pretty Deadly a warning (Digital Exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog for the Feb. 21 episode of NXT click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.

