Two weeks after Jacy Jayne violently turned on her by booting her face into a door, Gigi Dolin returned on NXT last night (Feb. 21). She managed to get some licks in on her former Toxic Attraction teammate — and save Indi Hartwell from having to take another loss — but wasn’t able to return the “kick in the head” favor on her Shawn Michaels-inspired ex-friend.
The damage wasn’t quite as severe as what Jayne did to her face, but that didn’t stop Dolin from tweeting this pic...
Mess around and find out, @jacyjaynewwe pic.twitter.com/YXuJqQgBkH— Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) February 22, 2023
... and, if like Jacy, you wondered how that was supposed to be impressive, Dolin had a good explanation:
Nah, boo. I’m not showing off my wounds, I’m showing off what I did to you. These knuckles bruised from that big ass head of yours. You talk too much. https://t.co/aaJd9bud6e— Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) February 22, 2023
What’s next in this rivalry? Probably a promo for Gigi next week, and then we’ll see how this fits into NXT’s Roadblock-to-Stand & Deliver plans.
Let us know what you think, after you check out all highlights & fallout videos from last night’s show:
- Ilja Dragunov returns to the ring against Trick Williams
- Meiko Satomura shows Roxanne Perez what hard training looks like
- Tyler Bate isn’t afraid of Schism
- Chase U vs. The Dyad
- Sol Ruca wants another crack at Zoey Stark
- Zoey Stark says she’s the final boss of NXT
- Edris Enofé & Malik Blade vs. Gallus
- Henley is sorry for ruining Jensen and James’ Valentine’s Day date
- Dabba-Kato wants to destroy Apollo Crews
- Stevie Turner disrespects Lyra Valkyria during her live stream
- Tony D’Angelo vs. Von Wagner
- Tiffany Stratton has no empathy for Nikkita Lyons
- Carmelo Hayes wants Tyler Bate to know his place
- Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre
- Drew Gulak wants to be with a winner like Charlie Dempsey
- Wes Lee wants to issue another North American Title Open Challenge
- Bron Breakker vs. Jinder Mahal — NXT Championship Match
- Grayson Waller hijacks NXT and calls out Shawn Michaels
- Gallus gives Pretty Deadly a warning (Digital Exclusive)
