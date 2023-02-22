Two weeks after Jacy Jayne violently turned on her by booting her face into a door, Gigi Dolin returned on NXT last night (Feb. 21). She managed to get some licks in on her former Toxic Attraction teammate — and save Indi Hartwell from having to take another loss — but wasn’t able to return the “kick in the head” favor on her Shawn Michaels-inspired ex-friend.

The damage wasn’t quite as severe as what Jayne did to her face, but that didn’t stop Dolin from tweeting this pic...

... and, if like Jacy, you wondered how that was supposed to be impressive, Dolin had a good explanation:

Nah, boo. I’m not showing off my wounds, I’m showing off what I did to you. These knuckles bruised from that big ass head of yours. You talk too much. https://t.co/aaJd9bud6e — Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) February 22, 2023

What’s next in this rivalry? Probably a promo for Gigi next week, and then we’ll see how this fits into NXT’s Roadblock-to-Stand & Deliver plans.

Let us know what you think, after you check out all highlights & fallout videos from last night’s show:

Ilja Dragunov returns to the ring against Trick Williams

Meiko Satomura shows Roxanne Perez what hard training looks like

Tyler Bate isn’t afraid of Schism

Chase U vs. The Dyad

Sol Ruca wants another crack at Zoey Stark

Zoey Stark says she’s the final boss of NXT

Edris Enofé & Malik Blade vs. Gallus

Henley is sorry for ruining Jensen and James’ Valentine’s Day date

Dabba-Kato wants to destroy Apollo Crews

Stevie Turner disrespects Lyra Valkyria during her live stream

Tony D’Angelo vs. Von Wagner

Tiffany Stratton has no empathy for Nikkita Lyons

Carmelo Hayes wants Tyler Bate to know his place

Ivy Nile vs. Alba Fyre

Drew Gulak wants to be with a winner like Charlie Dempsey

Wes Lee wants to issue another North American Title Open Challenge

Bron Breakker vs. Jinder Mahal — NXT Championship Match

Grayson Waller hijacks NXT and calls out Shawn Michaels

Gallus gives Pretty Deadly a warning (Digital Exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog for the Feb. 21 episode of NXT click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.