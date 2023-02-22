NXT Roadblock gets Shawn Michaels and a JAILHOUSE STREET FIGHT

Before NXT gets to their big WrestleMania weekend Stand & Deliver show in Los Angeles, WWE’s developmental brand has to be around a self-imposed “Roadblock” — the special edition of their regular weekly show coming our way on Tues., Mar. 7.

That episode looks to be headlined by Meiko Satomura challenging Women’s champ Roxanne Perez. But depending on where Grayson Waller’s current angle is going (something which is driving my main man and HBK superfan Marcus Benjamin nuts), it’s possible a talk show segment could close things out in a couple week.

Waller’s has issues with NXT head honcho Shawn Michaels that started during his just-completed feud with Bron Breakker, and now the brash young Aussie seems to be feuding with Michaels. He’s invited Shawn to appear on “The Grayson Waller Effect” at Roadblock. Will the Hall of Famer reveal his proxy for a fight with Waller? Or is he coming out of retirement again? We could get the answer on Mar. 7.

NXT also set-up a JAILHOUSE STREET FIGHT for Roadblock.

What’s a JAILHOUSE STREET FIGHT? Probably just a Street Fight with a ridiculous-sounding name, befitting the mafioso and vigilante characters taking part in it. Dijak (the vigilante) and Tony D’Angelo (the crime boss) have had beef since the former took care of the latter & his henchman Stacks so he could get a shot at North American champ Wes Lee. Now they’ll try to settle things like Frank Castle and Wilson Fisk would.

Neither of these have been officially announced (Tony D challenged Dijak, and gave him until next Tuesday to respond), but it’s highly unlikely WWE wouldn’t have teed them up on television like this if they weren’t going to follow through. Once they’re booked, here’s what we’ll have so far for Mar. 7:

• Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Meiko Satomura for the NXT Women’s championship • Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo in a JAILHOUSE STREET FIGHT • The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Shawn Michaels

Sound like the start of a good Tuesday night?