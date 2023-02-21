When Jinder Mahal came back to NXT, he quickly aligned himself with Indus Sher. But that wasn’t all he showed up for — just one week ago he got right in NXT Champion Bron Breakker’s face and demanded a shot at the title.

He did so while claiming the fans are turning on Breakker. Planting some seeds for a turn perhaps?

The match took place in the main event of this week’s episode of NXT and there were absolutely no signs of as much. What’s more, The Creed Brothers showed up shortly into the bout to take out Veer Mahaan and Sanga to ensure it was a fair 1-on-1 match.

You know what that meant.

Mahal had his moments but like so many others before him, he couldn’t kick out when he got hit with the spear. Nothing is going to get in the way of Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes at Stand & Deliver come April 1. Sure enough, he was there for a quick staredown to close the show.

