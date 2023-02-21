WWE’s final push to the Elimination Chamber produced an amazing moment between Sami Zayn and the fans in Montreal to close the Feb. 17 SmackDown.

It didn’t produce the same ratings the blue show’s been getting since Royal Rumble, however. The total viewership number of 2,383,000 was roughly 4% lower than the week prior, and the .58 rating among 18-49 year olds was an approximate 9% decline.

But SmackDown was still the highest rated program on broadcast or cable in the demo. In second place was the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game, which did a .54 for ESPN. That and the NBA Rising Stars game that followed it (which did a .35 for TNT) are also part of a likely explanation for why WWE was down a bit this week.

Seeing as the show still won the night, and contributed to a successful PLE a day later... I don’t think WWE or FOX are too worried about the dip.

Here’s a rundown of the past eleven months or so of SmackDown’s numbers:

* Aired on FS1

