Becky Lynch & Lita are getting a tag team title shot next week

During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Ottawa, Bayley hosted an episode of “Ding Dong Hello” with Dakota Kai & IYO SKY acting as her special guests. They yukked it up about how they’re the most dominant tag team and have been champions for over 100 days and no one can stop them.

You know where this is going.

Becky Lynch hit the scene alongside her new friend Lita to say that while they’re disappointed not to be going after a singles title at WrestleMania 39 come April 1 & 2 in Inglewood, California, they’ll quite like the idea of going into that show as tag team champions. So they laid down the challenge, Bayley accepted, and we later learned the two teams will get together on Raw next week to have their match.

Also scheduled for next week’s show: