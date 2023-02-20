Omos challenges Brock Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania 39

When Brock Lesnar hit Bobby Lashley with a low blow at Elimination Chamber, in plain view of the referee, he was disqualified. It saved him from having to submit to the Hurt Lock but ultimately lost him the match either way. He went on a rampage right after, in the classic move of having the big bad monster get some of his shine back despite having just taken a loss.

But what would that mean for the future?

After all, Bray Wyatt had stated the night before on SmackDown that he had his eyes set on the winner. If Wyatt vs. Lashley is the plan moving forward, whatever could WWE have in store for Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, which is now just under six weeks away?

About that:

Yes, that would be MVP on Monday Night Raw this week letting us know that Omos has issued a challenge to face Lesnar in California come April. They expect that Brock will show up next week to accept the challenge in person.

So I guess we’ll learn if they really plan to go through with this match next week.