Asuka made history at Elimination Chamber

The crowd in Montreal and much of the online wrestling world was very excited when Asuka won the women’s Elimination Chamber match on Saturday night (Feb. 18).

Mostly, that’s because winning meant punching Asuka’s ticket to a shot at Bianca Belair’s Raw Women’s title at WrestleMania 39, giving her another shot at a big celebratory moment on the business’ Grandest Stage of Them All. But perhaps some knew Asuka’s victory meant her name would once again be etched in the history books.

As WWE tweeted yesterday, the 41 year old Japanese Superstar is now the first woman to win the Royal Rumble, a Money in the Bank ladder match, and an Elimination Chamber match.

WrestleOps dug a little deeper and found that she’s now one of only five people to win all three, joining John Cena, Randy Orton, Edge & Brock Lesnar.

Asuka’s an interesting case. From the start of her WWE career in 2015, she’s been booked to do some amazing, groundbreaking things. Yet she’s still seen by a lot of fans as someone the company hasn’t treated in the way she should be.

Ending a Belair reign that’s started drawing comparisons to the “Super Cena” era of 10-15 years ago would do a lot to assuage those concerns. We’ll see what happens.

But for now, congrats Asuka! And nice face paint!