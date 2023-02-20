The wrestling world had plenty to buzz about on Saturday night (Feb. 18), so a pair of Hall of Famers tipping their caps to their North Carolina neighbors and occasional training partners might have gotten lost in the shuffle.

Fans who posted online about Elimination Chamber definitely noticed when Edge & Beth Phoenix used FTR’s move to finish off The Judgement Day’s Finn Bálor.

But that was before an awesome men’s Chamber match, the heartbreaking end of the night in Montreal, and some other happenings out in San Jose filled our timelines. So yesterday, Phoenix reminded us... and made the connection to Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler even more explicit in the process.

But what does it mean?

Probably just what’s up at the top of this post. The Copelands have talked about their love and appreciation for FTR since the decorated tag team helped Edge get ready for his surprise return at Royal Rumble back in 2020. If he & the missus can honor their friends with a cool move — and maybe help keep them on people’s minds while they’re taking some time off ahead of potentially becoming free agents in a couple months? Why the hell not?

Let us know what you Top Guys, Gals, and Non-Binary Pals think.