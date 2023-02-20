WWE announces the start of John Cena’s Road to WrestleMania

Reports are John Cena will work WrestleMania 39 in greater Los Angeles on April 1-2, but those same sources pointed out the filming schedule for one of his upcoming movie projects wouldn’t allow him to be around for the build to his rumored match with Austin Theory.

Theory did his part to fan the flames after retaining his United States title at Elimination Chamber on Saturday night (Feb. 18), getting defensive when Cena’s name came up at WWE’s post-show press conference.

Will Cena respond? We can’t rule out some sort of online or via satellite exchange ahead of time, but we now know that shooting Ricky Stanicky in Australia won’t keep the 16-time WWE World champ from being in Boston for the Mar. 6 Raw. The company told us as much in an email this morning...

16-Time World Champion John Cena will appear LIVE at TD Garden in Boston, MA for the 3/6/23 edition of Monday Night Raw. Don’t miss out on seeing this epic Monday Night Raw on the Road to WrestleMania LIVE! Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

As the cover star and soundtrack producer of WWE 2K23, Cena also has a video game to promote... but something tells us this appearance will be more than about pushing pre-orders.

Let us know what you think the Face That Used To Run The Place will do on Mar. 6. And join us for Raw tonight to see if Theory will still be United States champion when his rumored ‘Mania opponent shows up.