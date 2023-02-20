Raw airs tonight (Feb. 20) with a live show from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. This is the first episode of Raw during the six week build towards WrestleMania 39, which takes place on Apr. 1 and Apr. 2.

Sami Zayn still has a chance to main event WrestleMania 39

Hometown hero Sami Zayn was pinned and defeated in Montreal at Elimination Chamber, which rules him out of the WWE Universal championship match at WrestleMania 39. However, Sami can still end up competing in a WrestleMania main event. That’s because the main event spot on night one is wide open.

There were some new developments in Zayn’s complicated relationships with Jey Uso and Kevin Owens this past weekend at Elimination Chamber. Uso defied Roman Reigns when he wouldn’t attack Sami with a steel chair, but the only thing Jey got for it was an accidental spear from Sami. Kevin Owens then appeared after the match was over to clean house on Jimmy Uso, Paul Heyman, and the Tribal Chief. In doing so, KO saved Sami from an extended beatdown at the hands of The Bloodline.

This could all be leading to a match at WrestleMania 39 where Zayn and Owens challenge The Usos for both the Raw tag team titles and the SmackDown tag team titles. Given Sami’s popularity, there is definitely a chance this match could be placed in the main event spot on the first night of WrestleMania 39.

How will Jey react to being speared by Zayn? Can Sami and KO repair their fractured relationship? Tonight’s episode of Raw should start to answer these questions.

The title scene

Edge challenges Austin Theory for the United States championship tonight. The live audience in Canada will be rooting like crazy for Edge to shut this idiot up and take his belt, but The Judgment Day is probably waiting in the shadows looking to screw over the Rated R Superstar.

With Sami Zayn finally out of the way, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns can focus his attention on defending both of his belts against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. These two men have yet to cross paths in the ring since Cody won the Royal Rumble match. Will that happen tonight, or does Cody have to travel to SmackDown to get up close and personal with the Tribal Chief?

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will put the gold on the line against Asuka at WrestleMania 39. Will the murder clown turn heel for this feud as babyface Belair tries to make it one full year as the top wrestler in the women’s division?

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are still wrapped up in Bayley’s feud with Becky Lynch. Is there any truth to the rumor that Trish Stratus could be returning to WWE to team up with Lita and Lynch for a match against Damage CTRL?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- After several weeks of backstage interactions and losses in the ring, Dolph Ziggler and Mustafa Ali finally go one-on-one tonight in a highly anticipated battle of lower card guys. That’s assuming this match isn’t bumped for time on the busy road to WrestleMania.

- Logan Paul eliminated Seth Rollins in the Royal Rumble match, and the YouTube star’s interference also led to Seth losing at Elimination Chamber. It’s clear that The Visionary has to kick this douchebag’s ass at WrestleMania 39, and there should be a promo to make it official very soon.

- Bobby Lashley technically picked up a win over Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber when The Beast was DQ’d. Does this mean that Bob now gets to deal with Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy at WrestleMania? And where does this leave Brock?

- Piper Niven beat the shit out of Mia Yim last week. She also might have a bone to pick with Candice LeRae, so there’s a chance that Candice will suffer the same fate if they cross paths tonight.

- Maxxine Dupri wants to add Otis to Maximum Male Models. Chad Gable will try his damnedest to stop that from happening, but I think it’s time to figure out how to properly spell the name Otis once he leaves Alpha Academy to join up with mån.sôör and ma.çé.

- Baron Corbin is ready to move on from his partnership with JBL, but he is still a losing loser who loses.

- Things didn’t end well for Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Carmella, Montez Ford, or Nikki Cross inside the Elimination Chamber. Where do they go from here?

- Will The Miz find a new way to lose a match against Rick Boogs tonight? It seems like Elias is a bit jealous of Boogs, so Miz might be able to get The Drifter on his side if Adam Pearce keeps booking him for rides on the Boogs Cruise.

- Matt Riddle has been out for a couple of months, reportedly due to a wellness policy violation. Will he return to WWE in time to land a match on the WrestleMania card?

- Where the f*ck is Miro Alexa Bliss?

What will you be looking for on Raw?