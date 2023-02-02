The Rock’s mom survived a car crash last night

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared on social media the news that his mother survived a car crash:

Thank you God she’s ok.

Angels of mercy watched over my mom as she was in a car crash late last night.

She’ll survive and continue to get evaluated.

This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide.

She’s a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real.

Thank you LAPD & LAFD for being so caring & focused. Thanks for staying on phone and talking me thru it all.

I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, cos you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get.