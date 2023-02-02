Former NXT wrestler to debut in Impact with different name and new look

As much as fans like to be staunch supporters of different companies in the wrestling wars, it’s good that there are choices for talent to ply their craft. That is evident in this next case with a former NXT wrestler getting another shot on TV in Impact.

Impact aired a introduction video for Steph De Lander. She will debut next week on Impact Wrestling.

De Lander is better known by NXT viewers as Persia Pirotta. Pirotta arrived as friends with Indi Hartwell in the wedding storyline to Dexter Lumis. They competed in the tag team scene but could never win gold. Pirotta was released after roughly one year on the NXT roster.

Steph De Lander is a slightly varied version of her actual name, Stephanie De Landre. The Australian measures up at 5 feet 11 inches and allegedly tips the scales at 187 pounds. Her power is on full display in this NXT handicap match when executing a double Samoan drop.

Just looking at that clip, De Lander’s new look in Impact is quite noticeable with a change in hair style and pierced jewelry on her face.

De Lander is getting no favors from Impact in her debut. They are dropping her into the deep end of the pool against Jordynne Grace. The two-time Knockouts champion has a contractual title rematch in her pocket. In the meantime, Grace decided to be the welcoming committee for De Lander in the ring for a match next week.

