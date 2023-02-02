Triple H fully endorses Vince McMahon’s return to WWE

WWE hosted an investors call today to discuss the company’s latest financial results and future business outlook. Not surprisingly, the return of Vince McMahon was brought up on the call.

Triple H has been running WWE creative ever since McMahon stepped down from that role last summer. A lot of rumors, reporting, and speculation have focused on a WWE power struggle behind the scenes, particularly in light of major news like Stephanie McMahon resigning from the company after Vince returned to The Board of Directors, as well as disagreements over Vince’s decision to aggressively pursue a sale of the company. Many fans think it’s just a matter of time until Vince takes his old spot as head of WWE creative away from Triple H.

That summary sounds like a scripted television drama in a lot of ways. But you’d never know there was any tension behind the scenes based on the way Triple H voluntarily praised Vince during today’s call. Here’s what Triple H had to say:

“I want to reiterate just how excited I am and how much fun I am having in my role as Chief Content Officer. And I also want to add that having Vince around has been great. And I will tell you this, it will allow me to speak for our entire creative team, that we’re standing on the shoulders of giants. So having him back and involved, even at just The Board level, comes with his incredible insight, and he is a tremendous asset to this company...I look forward to continuing to build the business alongside this leadership team for the long term.”

I guess the Vince McMahon Kiss My Ass Club is still going as strong as ever in 2023.

How much bigger do you think Triple H’s nose grew by the end of this statement, Cagesiders?