Lanny Poffo, a former WWF wrestler and the brother of Macho Man Randy Savage, is dead. Hacksaw Jim Duggan passed along the sad news on social media a short while ago:

With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius.



RIP Lanny pic.twitter.com/4ve4J2HSHT — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) February 2, 2023

“With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny”

“Leaping” Lanny Poffo wrestled in WWF in the mid 1980’s as a babyface who would throw frisbees into the audience and read poems to poke fun at his opponents before the match. He later turned heel and became “The Genius,” using his gift of gab to mock the audience and his enemies for being beneath his level of intelligence.

After the death of Randy Savage in 2011, Poffo was outspoken on the topic of Macho Man’s absence from the WWE Hall of Fame. That situation was resolved by 2015, when he welcomed Macho Man into the WWE Hall of Fame with a poem.

Please share with us in the comments below your thoughts and favorite memories of Lanny Poffo’s pro wrestling career.