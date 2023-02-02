Nothing captures the essence of the Bray Wyatt character quite like Mountain Dew, so that’s why Wyatt and LA Knight wrestled each other in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match last weekend at Royal Rumble 2023.

It was a goofy no disqualification glow-in-the-dark match that culminated with Uncle Howdy jumping into the abyss and blowing up for reasons that defy logic. The primary goal of the match was for WWE to get paid a bunch of money to promote Mountain Dew, and in that sense it was very successful.

If you are one of the wrestling fans who enjoyed the silliness of it all, then you might be happy to read this new article from The Hollywood Reporter where WWE senior VP and head of global sales and partnerships Craig Stimmel teases another corporate sponsorship match that is planned for WrestleMania 39:

And a critical piece of the sponsorship puzzle for the WWE in recent years has been brand integrations. At the Royal Rumble last week, there was a “Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match” which took place in (near) darkness, and Stimmel suggests that there will be “surprises” at WrestleMania as well, specifically calling out a new sponsor, Cinnamon Toast Crunch. “I don’t want to give away too much, but it’ll be around a match, and the sponsorship of that match, and what they’ll be able to bring to that match,” he says. “So we’re going to do things that fit inside of our storyline as well.” Other sponsors this year include Pepsi, Take Two and Mars/Snickers.

Are you looking forward to watching Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy fight each other inside a giant cereal bowl filled with Cinnamon Toast Crunch on April 1 at WrestleMania 39? Or will it instead be a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Hell in a Cell match between Edge and Finn Balor?

Let us know your predictions in the comments below for who will end up in WWE’s next sponsored match on the big stage, Cagesiders.