Hulk Hogan wants to join The Bloodline

Hulk Hogan had a very busy night at Raw XXX. In addition to battling a faulty microphone and telling Kurt Angle tall tales about the state of his health, he was also trying to get his foot in the door of The Bloodline.

Here is a video WWE posted of Hogan backstage at Raw XXX telling Paul Heyman that he’s willing to trade in Hulkamania for membership in The Bloodline:

“Wise man! I’m tired of this Hulkamania crap. I wanna be Uced up! Then. Now. Forever. The future. I need some Uce. Some Uce juice.”

On the surface it looks like Hogan is just joking around and having a good time backstage, but longtime followers of his career know that latching onto the hottest thing in pro wrestling is the go-to move in Hulk’s playbook.

Roman Reigns’ paranoia about being replaced as the Tribal Chief of The Bloodline has been growing in recent months, and there’s nobody historically better at keeping the top spot away from another wrestler quite like the Hulkster. Never say never, I suppose.

Do you want to see Hulk Hogan replace Sami Zayn as the next Honorary Uce of The Bloodline?