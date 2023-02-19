WrestleMania 39 match card & rumors

The next event on the WWE schedule is none other than the two-night spectacular that will be WrestleMania 39, emanating from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sat., April 1 & Sun., April 2, 2023, on Peacock, WWE Network, and pay-per-view.

We’re still six weeks out from showtime but the card is filling out more and more:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Rhodes made his big return to WWE after many months away healing from a torn pec to win the Royal Rumble match. His entire story upon returning to the promotion after seven years away has been to win the title and finish his story. This is where he gets the chance to do it. Reigns, for his part, survived Sami Zayn and has been champion for over 900 days.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Ripley won the Royal Rumble and decided she wanted to go after Flair, believing it’s time to pay her back for what happened between the two at WrestleMania a couple years ago.

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

This just went official after Asuka won the Elimination Chamber match to earn her spot in this match. They haven’t had any time just yet to put together a feud between the two but it’s two accomplished women fighting over a title. What more could we need?

Those are the matches that are official for the show as of right now.

Elsewhere, Logan Paul and Seth Rollins have been building to a match for a few weeks now, with Paul costing Rollins the United States championship at Elimination Chamber. That he did so pretty much made it clear this is the match we’re going to get.

Bray Wyatt said on Friday Night SmackDown this past week that he planned to go after whoever won the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match at Elimination Chamber. While he only won by disqualification after a low blow, Lashley was indeed declared the winner. We’ll see what happens next.

There have been some rumors that John Cena vs. Austin Theory and Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. The Usos are planned for the show as well.

