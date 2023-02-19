The Seth Rollins Joker parody promo for WrestleMania 39 is awesome

It was just over one week ago that word was circulating that WWE was filming some new movie parody promos in advance of WrestleMania 39. It makes sense, considering they did this the last time they were able to use the Hollywood branding for the biggest show of the year.

Well, the first of those promos is out and it’s a doozy:

There was never going to be a better option for casting The Joker than Seth Freakin Rollins, and my word does he play the part well. It just seems so natural for the character he currently portrays on WWE television. And he’s staring down the barrel of a match against Logan Paul on April 1 or April 2 at SoFi Stadium, so he might actually have to get a little crazy.

Or a lot crazy.

Maybe even better is casting his wife, Becky Lynch, as Batman. She’s got the voice down pat, and damn good timing to go with it. This one was really fun.

Let’s hope the rest are as good as this.