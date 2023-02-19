WWE hit the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada for its Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event and it was a hugely successful night for the company. Triple H said in the post-show press conference that it was the largest gate in the city in the history of running shows there.

It sure was special, even if the crowd didn’t ultimately get what they wanted.

They made the entire evening fun just by sustaining their energy throughout a show packed with good matches. Here are the highlights:

Georges St. Pierre believes in Sami Zayn

Raquel Rodriguez drives Nikki Cross through the Elimination Chamber Pod

Asuka and Carmella work together to eliminate Rodriguez

Asuka laughs off the competition

Brock Lesnar counters the Hurt Lock into an F-5

Brock Lesnar F-5’s EVERYBODY

Rhea Ripley and Beth Phoenix powerbomb Edge and Finn Balor

Edge & Phoenix educate Ripley & Balor with double Edgecators

Air Montez Ford takes flight

Rollins, Gargano, and Ford form a dynamic trio

Logan Paul screws Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Gargano wants to build off Chamber performance

Montreal boos Roman Reigns out of the building

Sami Zayn receives a hero’s welcome from Montreal

Montreal insults Roman Reigns

Sami Zayn hits Roman Reigns with the Superman Punch

Sami Zayn heroically kicks out of the Spear

Sami Zayn accidentally Spears Jey Uso

Kevin Owens stops The Bloodline’s attack on Sami Zayn

