WWE hit the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada for its Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event and it was a hugely successful night for the company. Triple H said in the post-show press conference that it was the largest gate in the city in the history of running shows there.
It sure was special, even if the crowd didn’t ultimately get what they wanted.
They made the entire evening fun just by sustaining their energy throughout a show packed with good matches. Here are the highlights:
- Georges St. Pierre believes in Sami Zayn
- Raquel Rodriguez drives Nikki Cross through the Elimination Chamber Pod
- Asuka and Carmella work together to eliminate Rodriguez
- Asuka laughs off the competition
- Brock Lesnar counters the Hurt Lock into an F-5
- Brock Lesnar F-5’s EVERYBODY
- Rhea Ripley and Beth Phoenix powerbomb Edge and Finn Balor
- Edge & Phoenix educate Ripley & Balor with double Edgecators
- Air Montez Ford takes flight
- Rollins, Gargano, and Ford form a dynamic trio
- Logan Paul screws Seth “Freakin” Rollins
- Gargano wants to build off Chamber performance
- Montreal boos Roman Reigns out of the building
- Sami Zayn receives a hero’s welcome from Montreal
- Montreal insults Roman Reigns
- Sami Zayn hits Roman Reigns with the Superman Punch
- Sami Zayn heroically kicks out of the Spear
- Sami Zayn accidentally Spears Jey Uso
- Kevin Owens stops The Bloodline’s attack on Sami Zayn
