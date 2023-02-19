Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Elimination Chamber 2023, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Bayley & Becky Lynch

Bayley and Becky both lost feuds against Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair over the last year, and it was reiterated on this week’s episode why they don’t belong in the title mix when The EST of WWE beat both of them in a triple threat match. The Becky/Bayley story now appears to be moving in the direction where they are both struggling to find a spot on the card for WrestleMania 39.

Stock Down #2: Brock Lesnar

Lesnar has lost four out of his last five matches, if you include the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match in the data. He even had to resort to an intentional disqualification at Elimination Chamber once Bobby Lashley trapped him in the Hurt Lock, in what turned out to be the worst match of the night. The Beast can create all the post-match carnage he wants to, but the bottom line is that he’s just a sore loser who is in a bit of a slump.

Stock Down #1: Mia Yim

Mia Yim never stood a chance against Piper Niven on this week’s episode of Raw. Niven easily beat her in about three minutes, establishing that Michin firmly sits in the lower card of the women’s division, roughly three months after her return to WWE.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey returned to the ring this week on SmackDown for a tag team victory with Shayna Baszler over Natalya and Shotzi. Rousey even tried to make up for a past botched spot with Shotzi from Survivor Series by taking a crazy DDT bump on the ring apron.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet is back in WWE just in time for WrestleMania, and the smart money says tag team gold is in her future.

Stock Up #2: Cody Rhodes

Sami Zayn was pinned and defeated as the hometown hero in Montreal at Elimination Chamber, which means he is no longer a threat to hijack Cody Rhodes’ one-on-one main event match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. WWE is sticking to their original plan, Sami’s popularity be damned, and that’s good news for the American Nightmare’s odds of becoming the man who finally ends Roman’s multi-year run as Universal champion.

Stock Up #1: Asuka

The Murder Clown had a completely dominant week in WWE, forcing Liv Morgan to tap out on both Raw and SmackDown, and then wiping out most of the women during the Elimination Chamber match en route to victory. Asuka now has a date with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?