What was ‘Match of the Night’ at Elimination Chamber?

WWE has put a bow tie around its Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, as the promotion wrapped up the show tonight (Sat., Feb. 18, 2023) with Sami Zayn coming up short in his quest to unseat Roman Reigns, who successfully retained his WWE Universal championship to continue his over 900 day run as champion.

Was it the best match on the card?

The show also featured Austin Theory retaining the United States championship in a barnburner of an Elimination Chamber match, Brock Lesnar avoiding a submission loss at the hands of Bobby Lashley with a low blow and getting himself disqualified, Edge & Beth Phoenix getting revenge on The Judgment Day, Asuka booking her ticket to WrestleMania 39 with a big win in an Elimination Chamber match, and more.

