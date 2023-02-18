Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley were always destined to have a rubber match, and it became clear we were getting it much sooner rather than later when they butted heads in the Royal Rumble. The only question was whether they would stretch it out to WrestleMania or not.

Nope!

Instead, they got together at tonight’s (Sat., Feb. 18, 2023) Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to take care of business. Bray Wyatt, considering his words on Friday Night SmackDown just one night before this, loomed large.

The match was the usual sprint we’ve come to expect from a Lesnar match. Lashley hit multiple spears, while Lesnar hit multiple F-5’s. When Bobby put the Hurt Lock on, it looked like we may find a winner that way.

And then, the copout finish.

Lesnar went low to get out of the submission right in front of the referee, who immediately called for a disqualification. Lashley was declared the winner.

Post-match, they satiated the crowd by having Lesnar F-5 both of them, then doing another F-5 on Lashley through the announcer’s desk, then having him do the same to the referee who disqualified him.

For whatever it’s worth, Wyatt did not appear.

